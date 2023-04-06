FORECAST: Soggy, cool, cloudy Thursday

ALERT DAY

TODAY (4/5/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain showers move out during the afternoon

EASTER: Sunny with highs near 70°

Warming trend expected next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers continue to roll through the region this morning before we see a drying trend through the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will sit in the low 50s for most. We’ll keep clouds overhead tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s and low 40s.

Stubborn clouds stick with us Friday, limiting highs to the 50s and low 60s. Friday night’s forecast features continued cloudy skies. Expect lows in the 30s and low 40s.

High temperatures rise through the 60s this weekend. The warming trend continues next week with highs eventually reaching the 80s.

