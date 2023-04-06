Contact Troubleshooters
Funeral held for fallen LMPD officer

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has laid one if their fallen officers to rest.

Officer Robert Oliver was in a motorcycle crash early in March and was in the hospital for weeks before he passed away.

Oliver was on the force for 18 years. Before that, he worked with the Jeffersonville Police Department.

He was also an active and dedicated member of the Louisville Honor Guard.

LMPD had a funeral for Officer Oliver at Southeast Christian Church on Thursday morning.

Oliver will be buried in Madison, Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

