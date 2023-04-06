Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem

Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to...
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.

The recall covers certain CR-Vs from 2007 through 2011 that were sold or registered in states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter.

U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Thursday that salt can accumulate and cause corrosion, and the rear trailing arm can detach. That can cause drivers to lose control, increasing the risk of a crash. Rear trailing arms connect the rear axle to the chassis.

The recalled CR-Vs were either sold or registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

Dealers will inspect the SUVs and install a support brace or repair the rear frame if needed. If the frame is badly damaged, Honda may offer to buy the vehicle. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 8.

The CR-Vs already have been recalled in Canada. Honda says in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 61 customer complaints in the U.S. but no deaths or injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in the Louisville area.
NWS: Preliminary EF-1 tornado touches down in Louisville; 1 person believed dead
The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Soggy, cool, cloudy Thursday
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
The Oaks at St. Andrews apartment complex, located at 6817 Brooklawn Drive, had reports of...
50 people displaced after apartment complex damaged in storm
Eddie Trotter, 44, was charged with first degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a...
Louisville man accused of entering home uninvited, robbing victims inside

Latest News

The fire was reported at the Fairington Apartments of Clarksville on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Woman sent to hospital after Clarksville apartment complex catches fire
Thousands without power due to severe weather
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville's dry banks on May 23, 2021, left, and the...
Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs
The Oaks at St. Andrews apartment complex, located at 6817 Brooklawn Drive, had reports of...
50 people displaced after apartment complex damaged in storm