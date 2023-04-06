Contact Troubleshooters
Ice climber dies after pushing other climber out of harm’s way

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - A woman in Utah died after she pushed a climber out of harm’s way while they were ice climbing.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said an ice column fell Sunday while a group of three people was attempting to climb Raven Falls near Indian Canyon.

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.

A 41-year-old woman shoved the youngest in the party, a 21-year-old woman, away from the falling ice.

The sheriff’s office said she was then trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and died.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was able to climb down the mountain and call for help.

The other member of their group, a 34-year-old man, fell about 40 feet when the ice came down.

A helicopter was able to pull him from the mountain.

He suffered serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

