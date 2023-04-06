Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky man frustrated as repeated storms compound damage to his home

A Winchester man is feeling some frustration after Wednesday’s storms added to his repair list...
A Winchester man is feeling some frustration after Wednesday’s storms added to his repair list from other recent storms.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Winchester man is feeling some frustration after Wednesday’s storms added to his repair list from other recent storms.

Ronnie Goodman lives in Memorial Park and says his apartment building was originally damaged in March’s historic wind storm.

“March 3, when the first storm hit, it tore shingles off all the way down to the felt paper,” said Goodman.

He says maintenance crews then came by a couple of days later to put plastic over the roof, but the next storm blew it off.

Then, Wednesday afternoon, Goodman says high winds opened up a hole in the roof right above his bedroom, more than a month after it was first exposed.

“When can it be corrected to where you’re not worrying if your bedroom ceiling is gonna fall in on your head while you’re asleep?” Goodman said.

Shingles remain scattered across the property, which is managed by the federally-funded Housing Authority of Winchester.

They say they were waiting for insurance adjusters to investigate before fully fixing the issue. However, Goodman feels it’s been too long and with more rain falling on his roof Thursday, he worries about what could still come.

“My bedroom ceiling caving in because it has nothing protecting it from the water getting to it,” Goodman said. “It should not have took this long to fix a problem. That with a good crew, you could do in a day or less.”

The housing authority claims they never got complaints from anyone living there. They now plan on sending out a crew to try and give Goodman a temporary solution.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in the Louisville area.
4 confirmed EF-1 tornadoes touch down in Jefferson, Meade counties
The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Clouds will be stubborn to leave town
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
The Oaks at St. Andrews apartment complex, located at 6817 Brooklawn Drive, had reports of...
50 people displaced after apartment complex damaged in storm
Officials said it appears that high winds in the area caused the driver of the semi to lose...
Semi overturned on I-265 South due to high winds

Latest News

A celebration of comic books, anime, pop culture and more is heading to Louisville this April.
LouisvilleCon convention for comic books, pop culture happening this weekend
A 30-year-old man who was killed during Wednesday night’s storms in Louisville has been...
Louisville man killed by falling tree during storms identified
The fire was reported at the Fairington Apartments of Clarksville on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Woman sent to hospital after Clarksville apartment complex catches fire
The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Clouds will be stubborn to leave town