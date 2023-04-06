Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky veteran wins new HVAC system

A veteran says his family’s quality of life has improved significantly after he entered a...
A veteran says his family’s quality of life has improved significantly after he entered a raffle at the Kentucky Home and Garden Show.(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A veteran says his family’s quality of life has improved significantly after he entered a raffle at the Kentucky Home and Garden Show.

Army veteran Lee King lives in Lawrenceburg with his wife and his daughter who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

“One of the drugs she was put on to help with some of the symptoms of cystic fibrosis caused her to be allergic to the sun,” King said.

His daughter spends most of her time indoors to stay out of the sun, but the home was in need of a new HVAC system, so King was actively looking for one.

“I was going through Wounded Warriors who had contacts with different companies who offer services to assist wounded veterans, and that’s when I had called Comfort Heating,” King said.

Originally, King says he was planning to pay for a new HVAC system through a lottery with the Wounded Warrior program. However, that lottery wouldn’t be announced until May, and even if he did enter, there wasn’t a sure chance he’d get it.

Fate had other plans for him.

King stopped by the Home and Garden Show and entered Comfort Heating and Air’s raffle, and won.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was like, this kind of stuff just doesn’t really happen to most people,” said King.

King is thankful for new system and believes it will help make a comfortable environment for his family.

“I just want to thank them from the bottom of my heart,” said King.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in the Louisville area.
4 confirmed EF-1 tornadoes touch down in Jefferson, Meade counties
The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Clouds will be stubborn to leave town
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
The Oaks at St. Andrews apartment complex, located at 6817 Brooklawn Drive, had reports of...
50 people displaced after apartment complex damaged in storm
Officials said it appears that high winds in the area caused the driver of the semi to lose...
Semi overturned on I-265 South due to high winds

Latest News

It will be a day full of aerial displays, drone shows, dazzling fireworks and plenty of...
Thunder Over Louisville announces theme for merchandise
National Weather Service survey teams confirmed the apartments were hit by an EF1 tornado with...
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage
One resident was hospitalized and 50 residents were displaced.
110 mph winds hit PRP apartments during Wednesday tornadoes
Officer Robert Oliver was in a motorcycle crash early in March and was in the hospital for...
Funeral held for fallen LMPD officer