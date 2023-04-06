Contact Troubleshooters
Kosciusko Co. poultry farm donates over 10,000 eggs to Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Eggs were unloaded at the food bank and placed in refrigerators until they can be distributed through the food bank’s network.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A poultry farm in Kosciusko County has found an egg-cellent way to give back to the community ahead of Easter.

Creighton Brothers, LLC of Warsaw donated 10,800 eggs to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana Thursday morning. Their donation is part of a larger cause run by egg farmers across the country to donate 5.5. million eggs to food insecure families this year.

At Thursday’s event, Mindy Truex, the vice president of Creighton Brothers, explained how important it is for them to give back.

“It’s the joy in my day to be able to know that we’re putting eggs out there,” she said. “Eggs are a powerhouse protein — the vitamins, the minerals, the low calories. Everything about an egg is so wonderful, and to know that kind of good nutrition can go in more refrigerators because of our relationship with the food bank.”

Eggs were unloaded at the food bank and placed in refrigerators until they can be distributed through the food bank’s network.

To learn more about Creighton Brothers, click here. For more information about the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, click here.

