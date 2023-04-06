Contact Troubleshooters
KSP arrests 18-year-old accused of killing brother

Alexander "Lee" Maynard
Alexander "Lee" Maynard(Russell County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An 18-year-old man accused of shooting his brother has been arrested by Kentucky State Police.

According to KSP, troopers were called late Wednesday night after a man was found dead inside a home on Fox Lane in Jamestown.

KSP says the victim, identified as 22-year-old Charles Maynard, had been shot to death by his brother, 18-year-old Alexander “Lee” Maynard.

According to KSP, a trooper saw a male walking on US 127 in Casey County that matched Maynard’s description. They say the trooper stopped and made contact with the individual and identified him as Maynard.

Maynard is being held in the Russell County Detention Center.

