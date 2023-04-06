Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man killed by falling tree during storms identified

A 30-year-old man who was killed during Wednesday night’s storms in Louisville has been...
A 30-year-old man who was killed during Wednesday night’s storms in Louisville has been identified.(Ty Morrow (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old man who was killed during Wednesday night’s storms in Louisville has been identified.

Billy Corum was walking his dog near the Valley Station neighborhood when high winds caused a large tree to fall in the area, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said the tree struck Corum in the head and killed him.

There have been three confirmed EF-1 tornadoes within Jefferson County, according to the National Weather Service. Two touched down in Newburg and one hit the PRP neighborhood.

A fourth tornado also touched down just south of Brandenburg, Ky., officials confirmed on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in the Louisville area.
3 confirmed EF-1 tornadoes, 1 preliminary EF-1 tornado touch down in WAVE Country
The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Cloudy, damp and cool afternoon
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
The Oaks at St. Andrews apartment complex, located at 6817 Brooklawn Drive, had reports of...
50 people displaced after apartment complex damaged in storm
Officials said it appears that high winds in the area caused the driver of the semi to lose...
Semi overturned on I-265 South due to high winds

Latest News

The fire was reported at the Fairington Apartments of Clarksville on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Woman sent to hospital after Clarksville apartment complex catches fire
Storm damage in the Louisville area.
3 confirmed EF-1 tornadoes, 1 preliminary EF-1 tornado touch down in WAVE Country
TARC said the purchase would reduce maintenance costs and save around 22,000 gallons of diesel...
TARC receives $1.75 million grant for new electric buses
Thousands without power due to severe weather