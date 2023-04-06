Louisville man killed by falling tree during storms identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old man who was killed during Wednesday night’s storms in Louisville has been identified.

Billy Corum was walking his dog near the Valley Station neighborhood when high winds caused a large tree to fall in the area, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said the tree struck Corum in the head and killed him.

There have been three confirmed EF-1 tornadoes within Jefferson County, according to the National Weather Service. Two touched down in Newburg and one hit the PRP neighborhood.

A fourth tornado also touched down just south of Brandenburg, Ky., officials confirmed on Thursday.

