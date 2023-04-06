Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man walking his dog killed by falling tree during storms

A 30-year-old man who was killed during Wednesday night’s storms in Louisville has been identified.
By Dustin Vogt and Kennedy Hayes
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old man who was killed during Wednesday night’s storms in Louisville has been identified.

Billy Corum was walking his dog in the 9100 block of Woodchat Way when high winds caused a large tree to fall in the area, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said the tree struck Corum in the head and killed him. Corum was only 50 yards from his home when he died.

There have been three confirmed EF-1 tornadoes within Jefferson County, according to the National Weather Service. Two touched down in Newburg and one hit the PRP neighborhood.

John Hardin lives nearby and was home when the storm hit. Around 5 p.m., he said the wind picked up and his power went out.

He then saw flashing lights outside and found out what happened.

“I don’t know what else to say other than I’m really sorry for their loss,” Hardin said. “Shouldn’t have to go through that kind of stuff. It’s just the wrong place at the wrong time. Obviously it must have happened before the worst part of the storm. It’s kind of scary. You never know when it’s your turn. I never knew the people. But like I said, we all suffer from your loss because you never want it to happen to you.”

Neighbors told WAVE the man’s dog was able to escape when the tree fell and survived.

A fourth tornado also touched down just south of Brandenburg, Ky., officials confirmed on Thursday.

Other injuries in Jefferson County include at an apartment complex near PRP, where multiple people were displaced due to storm damage.

