Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LouisvilleCon convention for comic books, pop culture happening this weekend

A celebration of comic books, anime, pop culture and more is heading to Louisville this April.
A celebration of comic books, anime, pop culture and more is heading to Louisville this April.(WBKO)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A celebration of comic books, anime, pop culture and more is heading to Louisville.

LouisvilleCon takes place on April 8 at the Triple Crown Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring special guests including voice actors, comic book icons and more.

According to a release, the show will feature more than 100 vendors selling memorabilia from comic books, movies, manga, wrestling and other pop culture items.

Confirmed special guests includes Pokemon voice actor Jay Goede (Mewtwo), anime voice actors Chuck Huber and Phil Parsons and Cobra Kai actor Shawn Thacker (Logan).

The event will also feature cosplay contests, a Super Smash Bros. tournament and tabletop board game rooms.

General admission tickets are on sale for $20. The event is free admission for guests under 11 years old.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in the Louisville area.
4 confirmed EF-1 tornadoes touch down in Jefferson, Meade counties
The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Cloudy, damp and cool afternoon
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
The Oaks at St. Andrews apartment complex, located at 6817 Brooklawn Drive, had reports of...
50 people displaced after apartment complex damaged in storm
Officials said it appears that high winds in the area caused the driver of the semi to lose...
Semi overturned on I-265 South due to high winds

Latest News

You might not want to fly a drone during Thunder Over Louisville.
No drone zone: Aerial response team cracking down for Thunder Over Louisville
Mammoth cave
Mammoth Cave Celebrates International Dark Sky Week 2023
Party for the Planet returns to Louisville Zoo
Louisville Bats ready for home opener against Indianapolis