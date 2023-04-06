Stadiums to be lit across Kentucky to honor Pulaski County’s Andrew Dodson
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County High School officials are asking for football stadiums to be lit up across Kentucky Friday night to honor a Maroon gone too soon.
Head football coach John Hines released a statement on Twitter sharing that PC Stadium’s lights will burn for 80 minutes on Friday night starting at 7:30 p.m. to honor Andrew Dodson, the Pulaski County junior who died at a practice, and invited other schools to honor his memory by doing the same.
Other schools lighting up their football fields include:
- Corbin High School
- Harlan Independent
- Harlan County
- North Laurel High School
- South Laurel High School
- Rockcastle County High School
The visitation for Andrew Dodson will take place at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and again on Friday at 10 a.m. The funeral will be on Friday at 11 a.m., also at the Center for Rural Development.
