Stadiums to be lit across Kentucky to honor Pulaski County’s Andrew Dodson

Andrew Dodson
Andrew Dodson((Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County High School officials are asking for football stadiums to be lit up across Kentucky Friday night to honor a Maroon gone too soon.

Head football coach John Hines released a statement on Twitter sharing that PC Stadium’s lights will burn for 80 minutes on Friday night starting at 7:30 p.m. to honor Andrew Dodson, the Pulaski County junior who died at a practice, and invited other schools to honor his memory by doing the same.

Other schools lighting up their football fields include:

  • Corbin High School
  • Harlan Independent
  • Harlan County
  • North Laurel High School
  • South Laurel High School
  • Rockcastle County High School

The visitation for Andrew Dodson will take place at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and again on Friday at 10 a.m. The funeral will be on Friday at 11 a.m., also at the Center for Rural Development.

