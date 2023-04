LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

As of 10am ET today--- at least (2) areas of EF-1 damage have been confirmed around Watterson Park and Newburg in Louisville.

Damage surveys continues around PRP and also in Meade Co & Crawford Co.

We will keep you updated as results come in.

The good news---quiet weather for awhile.

