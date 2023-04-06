TARC receives $1.75 million grant for new electric buses

Contact Troubleshooters
TARC said the purchase would reduce maintenance costs and save around 22,000 gallons of diesel fuel each year.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman joined TARC officials to announce a sizable grant award to help transition the agency to a fully electric, zero-emission bus fleet.

On Thursday, TARC announced it had received a $1.75 million Congestion Mitigation Air Quality grant to replace two high-emission diesel buses with two electric extended-range buses.

TARC said the purchase would reduce maintenance costs and save around 22,000 gallons of diesel fuel each year.

“This is a win for TARC and the entire Louisville region,” Coleman said. “For the thousands of TARC riders, it means greater reliability. That’s critically important when you’re depending on the bus to get you to school or work or an appointment on time. And for the Louisville region, it means cleaner air as TARC continues to reduce its greenhouse-gas footprint.”

With the two new buses, TARC said over 12% of its diesel fleet is in the process of being decommissioned and being replaced with vehicles that are three times as energy efficient.

