Thousands without power due to severe weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are thousands of LG&E-KU customers without power due to severe storms on Wednesday.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, there are around 9,644 customers without power, according to the LG&E-KU outage map.

A majority of the customers without power are within Jefferson County, with 9,524 outages reported.

