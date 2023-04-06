Contact Troubleshooters
Thousands without power due to severe weather

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are thousands of LG&E-KU customers without power due to severe storms on Wednesday.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, there are around 9,644 customers without power, according to the LG&E-KU outage map.

A majority of the customers without power are within Jefferson County, with 9,524 outages reported.

For information on how to report a power outage in the Louisville area, click or tap here.

