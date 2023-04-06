Thunder Over Louisville announces theme for merchandise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What would the Kentucky Derby be without the biggest annual fireworks show in the world, Thunder Over Louisville?

It will be a day full of aerial displays, drone shows, dazzling fireworks and plenty of merchandise to help those who go remember the occasion.

KDF Merchandising Manager Jennifer Morgan talked about how attendees can find it.

“We do have maps and we do put that out there ahead of time, so you can check that out,” Morgan said. “But we do have at our 4th and River location, 3rd and River, those intersections that a lot of people go to. Of course, the Great Lawn there are a couple locations. Look for the big merchandise banners that you can identify the tents that have all the great stuff in them.”

The theme for this year’s Thunder Over Louisville merchandise is “retro.”

