UPDATE: Man identified after double shooting in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood

The shooting happened in Louisville on Catalpa Street on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
The shooting happened in Louisville on Catalpa Street on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: The man who was in critical condition after a double shooting in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood Tuesday night is now dead and his identity has been released.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that 23-year-old Dennis Hall died at University of Louisville Hospital the same night of the shooting. His cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound.

A woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting on Catalpa Street and is expected to survive, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

There have been no known arrests connected to this shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A double shooting in the Parkland neighborhood sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday.

Louisville Metro spokesman Sergeant Matt Sanders said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Catalpa Street.

Officers arrived and found a man and a woman shot. Sanders said the man was shot multiple times. He was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman was also found with multiple gunshot wounds. Sanders said her injuries are serious, but she is expected to survive.

Police said they believe both the man and the woman are in their mid-twenties.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to utilize either our anonymous tip line (574-LMPD) or our online crime tip portal.

