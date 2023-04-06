Contact Troubleshooters
Woman sent to hospital after Clarksville apartment complex catches fire

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Clarksville caught on fire.

The fire was reported at the Fairington Apartments of Clarksville on Thursday at about 5:42 a.m.

Fairington Apartments of Clarksville’s website states that the apartments are for people who are 62 or older and for those who are disabled.

A woman was taken to the hospital and her condition isn’t known right now.

The Clarksville Fire Department confirmed only one unit was damaged as the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

