10-year-old Highland County girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis

Aralyn Slack’s community is rallying to help her complete every item on the list as she begins treatment at Cincinnati Children’s.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Lynchburg community is rallying to support 10-year-old Aralyn Slack, who is diagnosed with a rare brain tumor called DIPG.

Events are scheduled all month to help her family raise money to ensure every wish is granted off a list she’s composed. The list includes items such as “hold a sloth” and “enter something in a food contest.”

Aralyn Slack's bucket lists
Aralyn Slack's bucket lists(Provided)

Aralyn received the diagnosis last week. Her mother, Shawndra Slack, says ever since then, the family has been trying to wrap their heads around it.

“Sunday during the day, she started kind of walking off balance, and she fell a couple of times, and before we went to bed that night, she came out of the room to tell me goodnight, and the right side of her face was drooped,” Shawndra recalled.

DIPG, or diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, is terminal, incurable and aggressive. According to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, it’s most commonly found in kids between the ages of 5 and 10.

“It’s scary, and it’s sad,” Shawndra said. “But we are going to be strong. We decided that our souls are built enough to have worry and faith together, so we’re going to push out the worry.”

Aralyn’s treatments will begin next week at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, a known leader in DIPG research, including the evaluation of potential new treatments in clinical trials.

Aralyn Slack (center) with her siblings
Aralyn Slack (center) with her siblings(Provided)

She has received innumerable cards from well-wishers since her diagnosis. Now the Lynchburg community is coming together to raise money for her, and on Monday, she’ll get to play in what could be her very last softball game.

“Her first game is Monday,” Shawndra said. “They got it moved so we can play, and the doctor said it was ok for her to play with her face mask, and it will probably be the only one she gets to play.”

The softball game will take place at Lynchburg Clay High School.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

