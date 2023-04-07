22-year-old driver killed after crashing into utility pole on Dixie Highway identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Dixie Highway early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 9700 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed that 22-year-old Cooper Stewart of Louisville was driving north on Dixie Highway when he lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason.

Stewart’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a fire hydrant and crashed into a utility pole.

Medical officials were called to the scene and took Stewart to University Hospital, where he died later that afternoon.

The crash is under investigation by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

