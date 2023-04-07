Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

22-year-old driver killed after crashing into utility pole on Dixie Highway identified

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday in the 9700 block of Dixie Highway.
The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday in the 9700 block of Dixie Highway.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt and Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Dixie Highway early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 9700 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed that 22-year-old Cooper Stewart of Louisville was driving north on Dixie Highway when he lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason.

Stewart’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a fire hydrant and crashed into a utility pole.

Medical officials were called to the scene and took Stewart to University Hospital, where he died later that afternoon.

The crash is under investigation by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that five people were killed and six people...
LMPD: 4 dead, 9 injured including 3 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC
The entire world was different during the Covid-19 pandemic including enrollment provisions...
Make Ends Meet: Medicaid coverage changes
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Quiet springtime weather pattern continues until storms arrive late week
Expected path of totality through the United States.
Solar Eclipse 2024

Latest News

Four people have been killed at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday, Louisville...
Gov. Beshear orders flags half-staff following mass shooting in downtown Louisville
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that five people were killed and six people...
LMPD: 4 dead, 9 injured including 3 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The Clark Memorial Bridge between Louisville, Ky. and Clarksville, Ind. plays a big role in...
Clarksville announces Thunder Over Louisville road closures
Four people have been killed at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Community hosting candlelight prayer, vigil for victims of shooting in downtown Louisville
Eight people died and 12 people were injured in the Standard Gravure shooting, one of the...
Louisville officer who responded to Standard Gravure massacre speaks on downtown shooting