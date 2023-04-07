Contact Troubleshooters
Attempted murder suspect back in court

Attempted murder suspect Tovi Mesick is expected back in court Friday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspect in a Burlington shooting back in February is expected back in court Friday.

Police say Tovi Mesick, 40, shot Stephen Furtado when she was staying with Furtado and his wife at the Salmon Run apartments off of Riverside Avenue.

Furtado’s wife told police she was on the first floor of the apartment and heard arguing followed by a gunshot and then watched Mesick run off.

It’s not clear what led to this shooting but police say Mesick has a record that includes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mesick is set to be in court Friday morning for a motion hearing.

