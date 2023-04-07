Contact Troubleshooters
Cigna, Norton Healthcare have not reached contract agreement

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare patients with insurance from CIGNA may find themselves paying more on their medical bills next month.

Cigna sent a letter to its customers warning it has not reached an agreement on a new contract with Norton Healthcare. Cigna blames Norton for demanding higher than average prices.

Cigna says if an agreement is not reached, Norton healthcare facilities will be considered “out of network” for patients covered by their insurance.

A Norton spokeswoman says they have spent the last year trying to reach an agreement with Cigna. But the spokeswoman says Cigna needs to pay more, so Norton can cover rising costs.

Norton’s most recent tax return for its hospitals show the company earned more than $2.5 billion in 2021. It spent more than $2.1 billion.

