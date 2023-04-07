Condado Tacos opening first Louisville location in April

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new Mexican restaurant experience with a Louisville connection will be opening soon in Oxmoor Center.

Condado Tacos, located at 7900 Shelbyville Road, is hosting a grand opening event on April 13 for its first Louisville restaurant and second restaurant in Kentucky.

During the restaurant’s grand opening event, the first 100 guests in line will be awarded with a “Year of Yum,” or one free taco a week for a whole year.

The location is 4,800 square feet and features a main indoor space as well as an outdoor patio that will open in time for warmer weather, according to a release.

Menu items include signature tacos with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. Guests will be able to build their own tacos and will have access to a full bar with a large assortment of tequilas and margaritas.

“We are excited to bring our one of a kind tacos and margs to Louisville and to add a second location in the great state of Kentucky,” Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos President and Chief Executive Officer said in a release. “At Condado Tacos, we offer a craveable, fresh and unique full service dining experience that matches your speed. We provide innovative food and Margaritas which equate to the most fun you can have for under $20 per person. We welcome all, and we are proud of our ‘Come as You Are’ culture and atmosphere in serving our guests an amazing experience that is unparalleled.”

The restaurant said it also works with local artists to paint the walls of each restaurant with unique, street-art inspired murals. The Louisville location features local artists including Adam Hernandez, Liz Richter, Casey McKinney, Alyx McLain, Damon Thompson and Amie Villiger Harris.

Condado Tacos Oxmoor Center Louisville will be open on Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

