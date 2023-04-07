Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Driver charged in Northern Kentucky car-surfing incident, sheriff says

The victim is in critical condition at UC Medical Center.
Dylan T. Brinkman
Dylan T. Brinkman(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - An Elsmere man faces criminal charges for a drunken incident of car surfing last week from which a 19-year-old suffered a life-threatening head injury, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 1:18 a.m. on March 31 at Big Bone Lick State Park in southern Boone County.

Five people in two different cars met up at the park that night. Dylan Brinkman, 21, drove 19-year-old Sean Smith, of Florence, and another man in a white Chevrolet Camaro, the sheriff’s office says.

Brinkman later admitted to deputies that both he and Smith had been drinking that night and were intoxicated, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators determined the group had consumed alcohol at two different establishments beforehand.

After arriving at the park, Brinkman parked the Camaro. Smith got on the trunk and the other passenger laid down on the hood, the sheriff’s office says.

Brinkman allegedly pulled out of the parking lot onto Mastodon Trail and accelerated. He later told deputies the Camaro was going under 15mph.

Smith then fell from the back of the Camaro onto the pavement, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man on the hood, who escaped injury, ran to Smith, saw he had a serious head injury and asked the others to call 911, the sheriff’s office says.

It’s unclear when 911 was called and who placed the call.

At some point, according to the sheriff’s office, Brinkman and another person fled the park in the Camaro, leaving the other two people and the injured Smith to wait for help.

UC Air Care transported Smith to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He remains there in critical condition.

Sheriff’s detectives and Elsmere police arrested Brinkman at his home Friday on a count of first-degree assault.

He is at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $100,000 straight bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in the Louisville area.
4 confirmed EF-1 tornadoes touch down in Jefferson, Meade counties
A 30-year-old man who was killed during Wednesday night’s storms in Louisville has been...
Louisville man walking his dog killed by falling tree during storms
Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, was charged with three counts of murder, two counts of tampering with...
Ky. man accused of killing 3 people, 2 dogs in Breckinridge County
Kahyla Bailey, 10, was last seen in Louisville heading north in the alley behind White Owl...
Louisville Metro police release more photos of missing 10-year-old girl as search continues
The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Cloudy and cool tonight before our weekend warming trend

Latest News

The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Cloudy and cool tonight before our weekend warming trend
Just like the kids they help, Kosair for kids is looking to lift one of their Silent Messenger...
Kosair For Kids losing one of their “Silent Messenger” statues after severe weather
A methanol barge that was lodged against the McAlpine Dam for more than a week was dislodged on...
Methanol barge removed from McAlpine Dam, officials confirm
La Casita Center
Mayor’s Give A Day: La Casita Center
Insurance companies warn you should know exactly what your policy entails to make sure it is...
Insurance agents offer advice for homeowners and tenants amid storm damage