Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Improving weather for the holiday weekend

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • EASTER: Dry with highs near 70°
  • Warming trend continues next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly cloudy skies with hints of hazy sunshine at times. It will be enough to warm us above 60 degrees but overall a cool afternoon ahead. We’ll keep clouds overhead tonight with a chilly setup with lows in the 30s & 40s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow as our warming trend continues. Highs jump into the 60s Saturday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies remain tomorrow night. Lows return to the 30s and low 40s.

Nice and quiet weather will rule the extended with a gradual increase in temperatures each day. We’ll have to watch a southern system that could bring rain toward the area next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, April 7, 2023

Most Read

Storm damage in the Louisville area.
4 confirmed EF-1 tornadoes touch down in Jefferson, Meade counties
A 30-year-old man who was killed during Wednesday night’s storms in Louisville has been...
Louisville man walking his dog killed by falling tree during storms
Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, was charged with three counts of murder, two counts of tampering with...
Ky. man accused of killing 3 people, 2 dogs in Breckinridge County
The fire was reported at the Fairington Apartments of Clarksville on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Woman sent to hospital after Clarksville apartment complex catches fire

Latest News

A historic windstorm on March 3, 2023, toppled trees across the region.
Behind the Forecast: Blowing over reasons why we’re so windy
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, April 7, 2023
In less than a month, two severe storm systems knocked over numerous trees throughout Louisville.
Tree expert explains frequency of trees falling during severe weather
A 30-year-old man who was killed during Wednesday night’s storms in Louisville has been...
Louisville man walking his dog killed by falling tree during storms