FORECAST: Improving weather for the holiday weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

EASTER: Dry with highs near 70°

Warming trend continues next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly cloudy skies with hints of hazy sunshine at times. It will be enough to warm us above 60 degrees but overall a cool afternoon ahead. We’ll keep clouds overhead tonight with a chilly setup with lows in the 30s & 40s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow as our warming trend continues. Highs jump into the 60s Saturday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies remain tomorrow night. Lows return to the 30s and low 40s.

Nice and quiet weather will rule the extended with a gradual increase in temperatures each day. We’ll have to watch a southern system that could bring rain toward the area next weekend.

