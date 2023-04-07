FORECAST: Warming up through Easter weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

EASTER: Dry with highs near 70°

Warming trend continues next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep upper-level clouds overhead throughout the day as temperatures rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll keep clouds overhead tonight with lows in the 30s and low 40s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow as our warming trend continues. Highs jump into the 60s Saturday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies remain tomorrow night. Lows return to the 30s and low 40s.

Easter Sunday looks pleasant with sunny skies and highs near 70°. The warming trend continues next week, with highs eventually reaching the 80s.

