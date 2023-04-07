Insurance agents offer advice for homeowners and tenants amid storm damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Downed power lines and trees remain all over the area from Wednesday’s storm.

Many homes were damaged from heavy winds or fallen trees.

Insurance companies warn you should know exactly what your policy entails to make sure it is worth making a claim.

”You want to make sure you have an agent you can talk with and go over your coverage to understand what you have, and then also what is your deductible,” Amanda Heeke from Hyland Insurance said.

Once you know that, agents said you should to calculate the the damage. Depending on the amount versus your deductible, you might be better off avoiding a claim.

“If a shingle or two were blown off your roof, you probably wouldn’t want to file a claim on that because you have a deductible on your policy, and if the damage is less than your deductible and you tell your insurance company about it, you are not going to get anything for it,” Kelly Turton, Family Select Insurance President said. “But it will be on your claims record with the insurance company which all insurance companies will have access to down the road. And so when they are figuring out a new price or renewal price or if you were to switch to somebody else, they are going to see it. And it is going to work against you even though you really got nothing for it.”

In Kentucky, tornado and water damage are typically grouped together. Homeowner insurance typically covers both under one claim.

”You could have a separate deductible for wind, hail, just depends on your policy, versus a fire or a theft claim,” Heeke said. ”Making sure you and your agent have a good communication relationship and that you can ask any questions that you have.”

Damage to apartment and condo buildings is typically the owners responsibility. Furniture and personal items inside the unit may be covered by renters insurance.

Insurance agents also said to be patient and to not panic, with many claims coming in after more storm damage.

