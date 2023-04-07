Kosair For Kids losing one of their “Silent Messenger” statues after severe weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kosair For Kids also saw damage from the storm.

The one hundred year-old organization has “Silent Messenger” Statues all across the metro area to represent their fundraising efforts.

The one in the Newburg area was completely knocked off it’s base due to the high winds on Wednesday.

The base and a piece of a foot is all that’s left of the Kosair For Kids Silent Messenger Statue near Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The statues representing a symbol of success for the organization as each one is put up after at least one million dollars is donated by Kosair Kids.

“When I see the Silent Messenger I get filled with joy, I get filled with a sense that we’re doing our parts as Shriners to make sure the children in need get the assistance they need,” Kosair For Kids CEO and President Barry Dunn said.

What inspired the now 25 statues across WAVE Country was a story about a Kosair Shriner giving a helping hand to an Evansville child that just needed a little assistance.

“Bobby Jo has cerebral palsy and was struggling getting around the parking lot and a Shriner named Al picked her up and carried her around from ride to ride at a children’s picnic that day,” Dunn said.

The photograph captured that day became a statue. The statues have been in place for about 25 years now and are emblematic of their multiple partnerships to lift their Kosair Kids up.

“We’ve done it for 100 years and we’re going to do it for 100 more and we really appreciate the people of Louisville and Southern Indiana and all of our great supporters who have made our work possible for 100 years,” Dunn said.

While the statue is temporarily gone now, what does still stand is Kosair Kid’s mission to create a world where children in need live life to the fullest.

“We like to think that that’s symbolic,” said Dunn. “Our Kosair Kids from time to time go through struggles and adversity or maybe they fall down but Kosair for Kids is there to pick them back up. And just like we do for our Kosair Kids we’re going to pick that statue back up and we’re going to make sure it gets back on firm footing good as new.”

Dunn said it may take months to replace the statue but the work they did to put them there has a strong enough base to last a lifetime.

If you like to learn more about the Kosair For Kids and what they do you can visit their website.

