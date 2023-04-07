LMPD searching for missing 10-year-old Kahyla Bailey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for 10-year-old Kahyla Bailey, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

Bailey has been missing from her home in the 2100 block of St. Louis Avenue since late Thursday afternoon, Smiley said.

She is around five feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911

