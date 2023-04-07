Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville customs officers seize more than $4.4 million in counterfeit jewelry

Officers seized three shipments of counterfeit jewelry worth more than $4.4 million attempting...
Officers seized three shipments of counterfeit jewelry worth more than $4.4 million attempting to enter the United States.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized three shipments of counterfeit jewelry worth more than $4.4 million attempting to enter the United States.

On April 3, two shipments from Hong Kong were heading to a residence in Jeffersonville, Indiana with different recipient names, according to a release.

One of the shipments contained 400 bracelets with suspect Van Cleef and Arpels trademarks, while the other shipment contained 993 jewelry sets with the same suspect trademarks.

The jewelry was determined fake by trade experts, and had a suggested retail price of $3.7 million if the items were real.

One day later, another shipment coming from Hong Kong heading to Cleveland had 1,367 counterfeit pendants that had multiple suspect trademarks.

All of the merchandise inside was determined as fake, and would have had a $710,295 retail price if it was real.

“No one buys a luxury brand piece of jewelry expecting it to fail or fall apart,” Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn said in a statement. “As consumers increasingly purchase from online or third party vendors, our officers are at the frontline to guard against defrauders expecting to make money selling fake merchandise.”

The shipments were turned over to the Department of Homeland Security for investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in the Louisville area.
4 confirmed EF-1 tornadoes touch down in Jefferson, Meade counties
A 30-year-old man who was killed during Wednesday night’s storms in Louisville has been...
Louisville man walking his dog killed by falling tree during storms
Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, was charged with three counts of murder, two counts of tampering with...
Ky. man accused of killing 3 people, 2 dogs in Breckinridge County
The fire was reported at the Fairington Apartments of Clarksville on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Woman sent to hospital after Clarksville apartment complex catches fire
The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Improving weather for the holiday weekend

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
LIVE: LMPD launches tool to address community concerns
Kahyla Bailey, 10, was last seen in Louisville heading north in the alley behind White Owl...
Louisville Metro police release more photos of missing 10-year-old girl as search continues
Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services conducting community needs survey
Cigna, Norton Healthcare have not reached contract agreement