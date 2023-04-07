Louisville Metro police release more photos of missing 10-year-old girl as search continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is continuing to look for 10-year-old Kahyla Bailey.

Bailey is around five feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

She was last seen heading north in the alley behind White Owl Liquors on Thursday at 4:35 p.m. Her Park Hill neighborhood home is in the 2100 block of St. Louis Avenue.

Louisville Metro police encourage anyone with information to call 911.

More photos of her were provided on Friday:

