Louisville Metro Public Works crews continue to clear storm debris

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Public Works and Operations crews, as well as contractors, have responded to 70 calls for service, according to a release.

They have successfully cleared out all but three of them to make sure roadways remain open for safe use, Salvador Melendez with Public Works said.

The 3400 block of Capri Drive, the 1400 block Audubon Parkway and the 2900 Kings Bridge Road are still closed to traffic due to power line entanglement, Melendez said. Crews will clear these locations once LG&E has taken care of the power lines.

The Storm Debris Drop-Off Plan will be updated as Public Works crews continue to assess the damage from the storm.

Residents can follow Louisville Public Works on Facebook and Twitter or check the Public Works department homepage for posted alerts.

Residents are also invited to drop off tree debris for free at the Waste Reduction Center at 939 Meriwether Avenue from April 8 through April 15. The Waste Reduction Center is open on Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

