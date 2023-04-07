Contact Troubleshooters
Man wanted on federal warrant arrested in Cape Girardeau Co.

A man who led deputies on a chase in Cape Girardeau county last month is now in custody
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man wanted on a federal warrant led deputies on a chase in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, March 27. Now, the man has been arrested.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Austin T. Burton, 26, was wanted for federal supervised release violation - underlined offense of felon in possession of a weapon.

Burton was arrested outside an apartment in south Cape Girardeau on April 6. He was then transferred to the sheriff’s office, where he will face charges.

According to Sgt. Cody Windbigler with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw Burton driving a vehicle southbound on U.S. Highway 61 in Fruitland.

Deputies tried to pull him over, but he fled. A chase began and spike strips were used to try to stop the vehicle. According to Windbigler, the chase continued into south Cape Girardeau where deputies lost sight of Burton.

Cape Girardeau Co. deputies spotted a man wanted on a federal warrant driving in Fruitland....
Cape Girardeau Co. deputies spotted a man wanted on a federal warrant driving in Fruitland. They tried to pull him over, but said he didn't stop and a chase began into the southern part of Cape Girardeau.(KFVS)

He said the vehicle Burton was driving was found in the 600 block of S. Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau a short time later.

