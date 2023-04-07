Contact Troubleshooters
Mayor’s Give A Day: La Casita Center

La Casita Center is a non-profit that primarily focuses on helping the city’s Hispanic population.
By Sean Baute
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg stopped by La Casita Center Friday as part of the mayor’s month-long Give A day Celebration of service.

La Casita Center is a non-profit that primarily focuses on helping the city’s Hispanic population.

They provide resources like food and diapers and help connect them with other resources families they work with may need.

Aracely Lopez is a first-generation American who is now an intern at La Casita.

Her own family relied on La Casita.

”I grew up with not many opportunities,” Lopez said. “And for me to be a support for other children who are also in my position means a lot to me. It’s like bringing it full circle.”

Many of the families that come to La Casita don’t speak English, or are still new to the country.

Learn more about La Casita here.

Check out the Give A Day opportunities here.

