Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Methanol barge removed from McAlpine Dam, officials confirm

A methanol barge that was lodged against the McAlpine Dam for more than a week was dislodged on...
A methanol barge that was lodged against the McAlpine Dam for more than a week was dislodged on Friday afternoon.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A methanol barge that was lodged against the McAlpine Dam for more than a week was dislodged on Friday afternoon.

Work continued on removal of the barge early Friday after being stopped due to severe storms. Crews began to transfer methanol from the barge earlier in the week into a receiver vessel.

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, Louisville Metro Emergency Services said the tank barge was removed after determining enough methanol was transferred to safely pull the barge off the structure.

Air and water testing continued through Friday afternoon, continuing to show no detection of methanol in the air or water. More than 2,700 air quality samples have been taken since the barge was dislodged on March 28.

Louisville Water also confirmed the drinking water has remained safe following the incident and has had no impact on local water quality.

One dry cargo barge carrying a load of corn remains stranded on the dam, according to officials, and on-scene salvage experts will continue recovery efforts throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in the Louisville area.
4 confirmed EF-1 tornadoes touch down in Jefferson, Meade counties
A 30-year-old man who was killed during Wednesday night’s storms in Louisville has been...
Louisville man walking his dog killed by falling tree during storms
Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, was charged with three counts of murder, two counts of tampering with...
Ky. man accused of killing 3 people, 2 dogs in Breckinridge County
Kahyla Bailey, 10, was last seen in Louisville heading north in the alley behind White Owl...
Louisville Metro police release more photos of missing 10-year-old girl as search continues
The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Cloudy and cool tonight before our weekend warming trend

Latest News

Just like the kids they help, Kosair for kids is looking to lift one of their Silent Messenger...
Kosair For Kids losing one of their “Silent Messenger” statues after severe weather
La Casita Center
Mayor’s Give A Day: La Casita Center
Louisville Metro Public Works and Operations crews, as well as contractors, have responded to...
Louisville Metro Public Works crews continue to clear storm debris
As part of Good Friday services, church bells are silent.
Saint Boniface Catholic Church celebrates Good Friday