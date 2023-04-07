Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services conducting community needs survey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services wants to hear from the community.

According to a release, the office is conducting a community needs for the following reasons:

Assess community needs in the areas of education, employment, income and asset building, civic engagement, health, and housing

Understand which problems occur most often and how problems occur together

Understand how needs vary across the community

The survey that is available in English, Spanish and Arabic can be accessed by clicking or tapping here.

