Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services conducting community needs survey

By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services wants to hear from the community.

According to a release, the office is conducting a community needs for the following reasons:

  • Assess community needs in the areas of education, employment, income and asset building, civic engagement, health, and housing
  • Understand which problems occur most often and how problems occur together
  • Understand how needs vary across the community

The survey that is available in English, Spanish and Arabic can be accessed by clicking or tapping here.

