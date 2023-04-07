Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Driver dies after crashing into utility pole on Dixie Highway

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday in the 9700 block of Dixie Highway.
The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday in the 9700 block of Dixie Highway.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man dies from a crash on Dixie Highway early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday in the 9700 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed an adult man, whose age was not provided, was driving north on Dixie Highway when he lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason.

The man’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a fire hydrant and crashed into a utility pole.

Medical officials were called to the scene and took the man to University Hospital, where he died later that afternoon.

Ellis said the driver’s identity will be released once next of kin are notified.

The crash is under investigation by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in the Louisville area.
4 confirmed EF-1 tornadoes touch down in Jefferson, Meade counties
A 30-year-old man who was killed during Wednesday night’s storms in Louisville has been...
Louisville man walking his dog killed by falling tree during storms
Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, was charged with three counts of murder, two counts of tampering with...
Ky. man accused of killing 3 people, 2 dogs in Breckinridge County
Kahyla Bailey, 10, was last seen in Louisville heading north in the alley behind White Owl...
Louisville Metro police release more photos of missing 10-year-old girl as search continues
The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Cloudy and cool tonight before our weekend warming trend

Latest News

As part of Good Friday services, church bells are silent.
Saint Boniface Catholic Church celebrates Good Friday
The magic of Disney is returning to the KFC Yum! Center in April with Disney on Ice presents...
Disney on Ice coming to Louisville this April
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
LMPD launches survey tool to address community concerns
Kahyla Bailey, 10, was last seen in Louisville heading north in the alley behind White Owl...
Louisville Metro police release more photos of missing 10-year-old girl as search continues