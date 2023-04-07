Police: Driver dies after crashing into utility pole on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man dies from a crash on Dixie Highway early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday in the 9700 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed an adult man, whose age was not provided, was driving north on Dixie Highway when he lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason.

The man’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a fire hydrant and crashed into a utility pole.

Medical officials were called to the scene and took the man to University Hospital, where he died later that afternoon.

Ellis said the driver’s identity will be released once next of kin are notified.

The crash is under investigation by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

