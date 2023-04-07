Progress continues to be made at McAlpine Dam incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Further progress was made on Wednesday to stabilize the methanol barge, but work was forced to stop twice because of the weather, according to a release.

Work crews continued operations Thursday morning and also continued monitoring for signs of spills to the environment.

All air and water testing results on Thursday afternoon showed no detectable methanol in the air or water, according to the release.

A total of 284 air quality samples have been taken between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. All total, officials said more than 2,500 air quality samples have been taken since the incident, all showing no detection of methanol.

Water testing on samples collected from five locations on Tuesday and Wednesday showed no detectable presence of methanol in the Ohio River.

Updates will continue to be provided as additional information is reported through the Unified Command structure.

Officials said Louisville Water’s drinking water is safe. The barge incident on March 28 had no impact on local water quality as it happened downriver from Louisville Water.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended downbound river traffic through the lock at 7 a.m. Thursday morning to help protect the ongoing recovery operations.

