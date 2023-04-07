Saint Boniface Catholic Church celebrates Good Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christians were celebrating Good Friday at Saint Boniface Catholic Church.

It commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the cross before he was resurrected on Easter Sunday.

There was no full mass, but those at Saint Boniface Catholic Church did take communion, which was consecrated on Holy Thursday.

“It is more solemn,” Father Jeff Shooner with the church said. “So it is a time when generally, we will enter in silence, we lie on the ground, prostrate before the cross, before the alter we prepare our hearts to receive him. And it’s not a full mass, it’s a communion service.”

As part of Good Friday services, church bells are silent.

