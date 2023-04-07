‘There was no other like her’: Floyd County community mourns loss of long-time mayor

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sharon Woods, 70, died at her home on Wednesday, April 5, and left behind a host of family and friends.

Woods served as the mayor of the city of Allen for 28 years and served as a secretary at the Floyd County Attorney’s Office for 18 years.

Friend of Woods and Floyd County Attorney, Keith Bartley, remembers Woods for her toughness and sense of humor.

“Let me tell you, Sharon Woods was one-of-a-kind,” said Bartley. “There was no other like her, everybody that knew her loved her, she was tougher than a pine knot, but she was funny as a monkey.”

Woods led her small community of Allen as mayor through good times and bad.

“You know, the city struggled at times to even survive, and Sharon absolutely was committed to being sure that that city did not go out, did not go defunct,” said Bartley.

Bartley said he and Woods had known each other for nearly 40 years but had become close during her stint at the county attorney’s office.

“We worked together every single day and the people in our county attorney’s office really got to be family,” said Bartley. “You know, we often will say it’s our County Attorney family, but the truth of the matter is limiting that is not fair. The truth of the matter is we’re family.”

He added the world would be better off if more people were like Woods.

“Every single day of her life, she did something for somebody else. There ain’t a whole lot of people in this world like that,” said Bartley. “You know, this world’s lacking in that territory. If you ask me, we could use a lot more Sharon Woods.”

Woods funeral will be held at Hall Funeral Home in Martin on Saturday at 2 p.m., and visitation will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. You can read her obituary here.

