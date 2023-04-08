Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Keys to a successful post-Spring break diet

A healthy diet can lessen a person's chances for serious disease and healthy conditions.
A healthy diet can lessen a person's chances for serious disease and healthy conditions.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The sun has set on spring break, meaning the beaches and bad choices are officially things of the past.

Now the goal becomes how to get yourself back into a healthy routine.

Marisa Faibish, the Lead Performance Dietician at the Norton Sports Health Performance and Wellness Center, said it’s best to gradually get yourself back into a healthy routine. That routine includes diet, exercise and sleep.

“It’s like the worst word you can probably say to me is like, oh, I’m just going to do a quick detox,” she said. “Like, no. You have a liver for that. You’re fine.”

Faibish said after a trip, hydrating properly becomes very important because vacation often means higher-sodium diets, alcohol, and flights. All of those can dehydrate you.

As for exercise, don’t overwork yourself right away. Also, don’t freak out. You’re not going to lose months of progress in seven to 10 days.

Perhaps the most important piece of all is getting back into a good sleep schedule.

“It’s in constant equilibrium,” Faibish said. “So sleep is, if not more important than nutrition, they’re both equally. I think so important for recovery, for memory retention, for brain health, for muscle recovery, right? All those things are so important that nutrition can help, but also sleep.”

Faibish also said it’s important to give yourself grace. Don’t beat yourself up if you’ve had a bit too much fun on spring break. Just gradually work your way back to where you were before.

“I think the more you think it’s the end of the world, the worse it’s going to be, because again your stress levels are going to be higher, cortisol’s going to be higher,” she said. “It’s just going to make you more, probably inflammation in your body which is going to make you feel worse anyway, right? So I think just giving yourself grace, and having a good time and coming back and just slowly getting back to it is totally fine.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday in the 9700 block of Dixie Highway.
Police: Driver dies after crashing into utility pole on Dixie Highway
LMPD says missing 10-year-old found safe, returned home
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says

Latest News

Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services conducting community needs survey
Health officials warn that Kentucky’s rate of child abuse victims continues to outpace the...
Ky. outpaces national average for child abuse victim rate, health officials warn
Health officials said the new facility removes the need for patients to self-diagnose and...
Baptist Health celebrates opening of dual ER, urgent care facility in Jeffersontown
Data suggests cases will rise from an estimated 57.4 million in 2019 to 152.8 million in 2050.
Norton Neuroscience Institute chief discusses possible rise in dementia cases