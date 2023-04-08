Louisville native hosts first Sunday’s Upscale Brunch for Black professionals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday, April 2 was the first in a series of meetings for Black professionals in Louisville.

JiggaMcC Entertainment Consulting hosted their first ever “Upscale Brunch.”

They hoped to provide a place where successful Black business people can come together and network.

“It’s important for me to host events like this because I’m a native of Louisville,” JiggaMcC founder James McCauley said. “So, I understand what Louisville wants, what this crowd of Louisville needs and the expectation that we can all be successful and bringing that experience to one another.”

The group plans to hold these meetings the first Sunday of each month.

