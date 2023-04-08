Mother-daughter duo make more than a thousand Easter Baskets

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Holidays can be stressful, especially when it comes to buying gifts. Two Bismarck women are trying to help alleviate that stress when it comes to the Easter.

Anyone who steps into this room is as excited as a rabbit in a garden of carrots.

“The first word out of their mouth is wow,” said basket marker Jolene Thiel.

This mother-daughter duo who crafted all these baskets is hoping to make Easter a little easier for people.

“It’s pretty much for the joy of one eliminating stress for a lot a parents. Because it’s hard, it’s hard to go and pick things out and you want them to be useful things for your child,” said basket maker Jennifer Shauer.

The past seven years Jennifer and Jolene have been making and selling Easter baskets. What started out with 28 sales has jumped into the thousands.

“We ended opening on Saturday March 25, and we had made 807 baskets and since then there is at least another 250 to 300 that have come out,” said Thiel.

People can hop on over to their garage where the baskets are ready to be carried away. Each is themed and are created for all age groups from babies to bundles of joy for moms and dads.

“Every year it kind of grows,” said Shauer.

Baskets prices start at $12 and leap up from there. They are marked 40 to 60 percent off retail value. The pair shops year-round to find basket stuffers.

“Gone to Valley City, Fargo, Dickinson, Minot just kind of whenever we go someplace. We’ve gone shopping in Florida,” said Thiel.

The basket store is located at 2607 East Calgary Avenue.

Store will be open will 8:00 p.m. Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.