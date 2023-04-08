Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida

OKALOOSA COUNTY Fla. (WKYT/WJHG/WECP) - A 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowned in the Gulf of Mexico Friday morning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies report they were called to 3690 Scenic Highway 98 around 11:30 for a distressed swimmer.

Officials said surfers had helped rescue several juveniles they spotted struggling in the water about 65 yards offshore, but one child could not be located.

The OCSO, including the Marine Unit, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Beach Safety, EMS, and Fire Departments searched for the missing swimmer. The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife also assisted.

The teen was reportedly located deceased in the Gulf by the OCSO Marine Unit.

The identity of the teen has not been released yet.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.