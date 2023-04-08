Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida

Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY Fla. (WKYT/WJHG/WECP) - A 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowned in the Gulf of Mexico Friday morning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies report they were called to 3690 Scenic Highway 98 around 11:30 for a distressed swimmer.

Officials said surfers had helped rescue several juveniles they spotted struggling in the water about 65 yards offshore, but one child could not be located.

The OCSO, including the Marine Unit, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Beach Safety, EMS, and Fire Departments searched for the missing swimmer. The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife also assisted.

The teen was reportedly located deceased in the Gulf by the OCSO Marine Unit.

The identity of the teen has not been released yet.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday in the 9700 block of Dixie Highway.
Police: Driver dies after crashing into utility pole on Dixie Highway
LMPD says missing 10-year-old found safe, returned home
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says

Latest News

Expected path of totality through the United States.
Solar Eclipse 2024
A healthy diet can lessen a person's chances for serious disease and healthy conditions.
Keys to a successful post-Spring break diet
Junior guard Hailey Van Lith
UofL star basketball player Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal
The eggs are provided by the sheriff's office at no cost.
Inclusive Easter eggs made for the blind and deaf
The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Warming temperatures and increasing sunshine