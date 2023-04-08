Contact Troubleshooters
Shooting victim says LMPD should check-in on victims more often

Gant and her two kids were shot little over two years ago.
By David Ochoa
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a case of mistaken identity, a mother and her two children were shot at and hit because their car was similar to one used in a previous shooting.

This happened a little over two years ago to Lanita Gant and her kids. Gant said LMPD and the city hasn’t done anything to comfort her kids or even reach out about the case.

So, she went and asked the Mayor and the Chief of Police herself.

On March 9th 2021, at the intersection of 7th and Hill, Lanita Gant and her two kids were in their car when it was hit with over 30 bullets. Both her 11 year old daughter and her 16 year old son were shot. They’ve both made full recoveries, but now over two years later Gant is still waiting for some kind of follow up from LMPD.

“The gunfire seemed like it was just nonstop,” Gant said. “It seemed like it went on forever.”

After the bullets stopped flying, another car drove up the opposite direction.

Gant heard the driver say they were the wrong car.

“My vehicle looked like someone else’s vehicle that had been involved in a shooting two days prior,” Gant said.

They were targeted by mistake.

“Maybe about 5 minutes later, my son said his back was burning,” Gant said. “My daughter raised his shirt up, and he had been shot in the back.”

On the way to the hospital, Gant’s daughter said her leg was burning.

“We confirmed that she had also been grazed seven times in the leg. One shattered in her knee, and once in her hand,” Gant said.

Both survived and are now excelling in sports.

Leyla, who is now 13, is the number one in the state in both the 100-yard dash and the long jump.

While Howard, who is 18 and runs track and plays football, earned a full scholarship to Lindsey Wilson.

“They had 8 strong weeks of trauma therapy and I think it helped them be a little more resilient than what they actually would’ve been anyway,” Gant said.

Fast forward more than two years to March 29th of this year, when Gant attended a community forum that featured Mayor Craig Greenberg and LMPD chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel.

She had one message for them.

“I’m still waiting for LMPD to come by and check on us,” Gant said at the meeting.

Gant said she’s only gotten updates on her case because she’s reached out to them.

“My kids ask often and randomly, ‘have you heard anything?’ And it’s a sad to be a victim and nobody comes to see you,” Gant said at the meeting.

In response to Gant, Greenberg said they’re going to propose a plan so victims can get support.

“Victims of crime in Louisville should not be ignored,” Greenberg said. “We need to improve the services, whether it is LMPD, whether it’s social workers, whether it’s any other aspect of government, should be there and available for you.”

After the meeting, Greenberg and his team took down Gant’s information to follow up. She said LMPD also told her they’d receive a call or a visit.

As of April 7th, neither have reached out.

“And I know they’re busy and their workload, but these are children,” Gant said. “And if we’re going to stop some of this violence, we have to learn to follow through.”

Gant said when LMPD or other agencies don’t follow up on shootings, it leaves the victims feeling isolated and makes them try to handle things in the best way they can. Gant said that in extreme cases, it can even lead to retaliation, which just starts the cycle all over again.

