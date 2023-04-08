LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE)

We are just one year away from the Total Solar Eclipse 2024! Yes, we are taking about a second eclipse that will take place in our area in just 7 years!

And this time, WAVE Country will get much more of a backseat! More specifically, southern Indiana will be in the path of totality this time.

Expected path of totality through the United States. (wavenews)

Unlike the eclipse in 2017 (August), this one will take place in early April. Weather-wise, that is a much more challenging time of year with a wide variety of weather conditions that can take place. This will be on a Monday...and at a time that schools will be ending their sessions for the day. Something I am sure that will be discussed over the next year.

April 8, 2024 path of 100% totality will pass through part of southern Indiana. (wavenews)

While many spots (including Louisville) will experience more that 90% of that eclipse, some of our Indiana communities will be in 100% totality. And trust me, you will want to be in the 100% path or you really will not fully understand the experience. I learned that in 2017 while being in Hopkinsville. While the total eclipse period will take place roughly from 1pm-5pm, it is the 100% totality portion that will matter. Below are the list of times (ET) we expect that to take place along with the duration of that 100% totality. Notice the more north you are, the longer the duration will be. Keep that in mind when planning your viewing.

These are some of our Indiana communities in 100% eclipse zone, 100% starting times and length of 100% totality. (wavenews)

Start making your plans now!

