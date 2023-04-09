Alleged UofL student posts videos of possible animal abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is investigating after an alleged student with the J.B. Speed School of Engineering posted videos featuring animal abuse on social media.

WAVE News received several emails detailing the disturbing videos involving baby chicks. The videos were shared by a man who claims to be a student with the university.

The university said in a statement they are aware of a video possibly showing the chicks being abused.

The man allegedly posted multiple pictures and videos to his social media with the J.B. Speed School of Engineering tagged.

In an Instagram story posted after the original videos were shared, the man claims that the chicks were robotic and that he programmed them.

Students affairs and University police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.