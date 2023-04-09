Contact Troubleshooters
Elizabethtown Police searching for missing 12-year-old

She was last seen by her father on Friday evening
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department is searching for missing 12-year-old Bailey Sheldon.

She was last seen by her father on Friday evening, officials said.

Sheldon left her house and it is unknown where she was going.

Sheldon’s father said her hair is currently burgundy in color.

Anyone who has any information on where she is is asked to contact the Elizabethtown Police Department by calling (270) 765-1425. Information can also be shared anonymously by calling the Hardin County Crimestoppers at 1(800) 597-8123 or by visiting the anonymous online tip portal.

Anyone who provides information to the Hardin County Crimestoppers that leads to Sheldon’s location will receive a cash reward.

