Family of hit-and-run victim Vinnie Jacoway host balloon release

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 34-year-old Vinnie Jacoway lost his life in January after he was hit by a car in downtown Louisville.

Police said a man driving a stolen car hit Jacoway while he was crossing the street at 3rd and Jefferson.

His family and friends made sure he knew they were still celebrating him.

Saturday was a day of celebration for the Jacoway family because LMPD arrested the man charged for the death of the hit-and-run victim Vinnie Jacoway.

Now, his family wants Vinnie to know they still care.

“I was jumping for joy,” Joyce Jacoway, Vinnie’s mother said. “I was jumping for joy because I had to see who he was. Because I was like, ‘did he know him or what? Is that why he’s hiding?’ I never seen the little boy before in my life, so I don’t know if he knows him or not.”

19-year-old Angelo Collier was arrested on Monday and appeared in court on Tuesday.

LMPD said he was charged for one count of manslaughter, two counts of fleeing and evading and two counts of assault.

While they are glad to know he’s in custody, they are prepared for the lengthy process.

“Justice is going to take it’s sweet time because he’s avoiding it,” Joyce said. “So, I’m looking for the road ahead. I’ll be at every court hearing though, so you don’t have to worry about it. I will be there.”

However just three months before, there was sorrow.

Vinnie’s mother thought he may have been missing because his car was found downtown.

Once she got the news that he had been killed, it broke her.

“So when they finally told us, it took a big piece from me,” Joyce said. “I lost one child 13 years ago, so to lose another one, it just hurst.”

To remember, the family gathered for a balloon release in happy spirits. Something he would have wanted them to do.

“He’s the reason why all of us are close,” Joyce said. “Trust me, if he was on camera right now, he’d be sweating because he’d be dancing. He’d be dancing for you. For real, I promise you.”

Choosing to remember the good he brought to their lives.

“He worked hard, he was a hard worker, family person,” Joyce said. “He always was dancing. Every time you saw him he was dancing. If you check out any video, you would see him dancing. He was a great uncle and loved all his nieces and nephews. He was a god brother and a good son.”

Joyce said her family has kept strong during this time and she can’t wait for the day justice is served for her son.

