Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation concluded that the boy’s father, later identified as Darel A. Galorenzo, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, likely dropped him into the waterway as he was fled the crash scene on foot.

Galorenzo was found nearby, taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence. He was later charged also with manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and negligent operating of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expected path of totality through the United States.
Solar Eclipse 2024
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
LMPD says missing 10-year-old found safe, returned home
The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday in the 9700 block of Dixie Highway.
Police: Driver dies after crashing into utility pole on Dixie Highway
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says

Latest News

Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate
Alleged UofL student posts videos of possible animal abuse
The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Warming temperatures and increasing sunshine